Wellington Chocolate Factory takes dad jokes centre stage this lockdown

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 - 12:06

Classic Kiwi Dad Jokes will take centre stage in the lead up to this year's Father's Day, with Wellington Chocolate Factory teaming up with Big Buddy to raise funds and awareness for the organisation which supports thousands of New Zealand boys every year living without dads.

Centred around the classic 'dad joke,' the two organisations are asking dads (and their long-suffering families) to share their best dad joke and donate to Big Buddy. WCF will also donate $1 to Big Buddy with every Father's Day Bundle purchased.

The collaboration was inspired by Matt Williams, General Manager of WCF, who loves a good dad joke. He believes with the country in Level 4 we could all do with some light relief while supporting a great cause.

"We all know that Father's Day is the most important day of the year. With dads and their families in Lockdown, we think there's going to be a lot of terrible dad jokes doing the rounds. Let's share these with the rest of New Zealand and give these dads the creative platform they deserve while supporting the amazing work of Big Buddy, helping the hundreds of young boys without father figures in their lives," says Matt Williams.

Big Buddy estimates there are 8,000 Kiwi boys without father figures in their lives. Paul Burns, CEO, says Covid-19 and Level 4 Lockdowns can be difficult for boys and their big buddies.

"Normally, our buddies spend time together in person every week - doing simple things like climbing trees, kicking a ball or a walk on the beach

"Obviously, that can't happen at the moment, and while video contact and phone calls are great, our boys only get so much out of that. Not all of them can or want to talk on the phone or via video. Any help, awareness, and light relief we can bring to our buddies will be greatly received," says Paul Burns.

If you have a dad joke to share, tag in both Wellington Chocolate Factory and Big Buddy in your posts to Instagram and Facebook. The best dad joke (as determined by Matt Williams at WCF) will win a Father’s Day Bundle.

You can donate to Big Buddy at https://www.bigbuddy.org.nz/giving/. WCF's Father's Day Bundle can be purchased here (please note the cutoff date for delivery in time for Father's Day is 1 September 2021). Enter DADJOKE when purchasing to activate the donation to Big Buddy.