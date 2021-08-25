Local state of emergency transition period extended - Marlborough District Council

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 - 17:36

Marlborough’s mayor John Leggett today extended the local transition period from the region’s recent state of emergency for a further 28 days for several rural areas.

The notice of extension of the local transition period, under Section 94D of the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002, came into effect at 12.20 pm today and expires at 12.20 pm on 22 September.

"We have considerable ongoing recovery requirements from the July 2021 storm event," said Mayor Leggett. "There is still a massive amount of recovery work to be done and so, on the advice of the Council Recovery team, I have confirmed the extension of the local transition period which enables us to resource this."

The extension covers the following geographical areas:

Awatere Valley Road to Molesworth Station and any associated side roads

Queen Charlotte Drive from Havelock to Picton and any associated side roads

Full length of Kenepuru Road and any associated side roads

Northbank Road including Top Valley Road and any associated side roads

Waihopai Road from the Avon Valley Road intersection to the top of the Waihopai Valley and any associated side roads