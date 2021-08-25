Updates to Environment Guide website now complete - Environmental Defence Society

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 - 18:20

EDS has recently undertaken a comprehensive review of its Environment Guide website: http://www.environmentguide.org.nz/

"The Environment Guide is an online guide providing reliable information about the Resource Management Act 1991 and other environmental legislation. It is written in plain language and is easy to use, making it a great source for those wanting to participate more effectively in environmental decision-making processes," said EDS Solicitor Cordelia Woodhouse.

"The last substantial update of the Environment Guide was undertaken in 2018. Since that time there have been significant changes in the law.

"At a high level, changes were made to incorporate the following instruments:

The Resource Management Amendment Act 2020, and aspects of the the Resource Management Amendment Act 2017 not captured by previous update

The Essential Freshwater reform instruments, including: National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020

The Resource Management (National Environmental Standards for Freshwater) Regulations 2020

Resource Management (Stock Exclusion) Regulations 2020

National Policy Statement for Urban Development 2020

The Resource Management (National Environmental Standards for Marine Aquaculture) Regulations 2020

The first set of National Planning Standards

Aotearoa New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy 2020

Proposed National Policy Statement on Indigenous Biodiversity

"Revisions were also made throughout the guide to reflect current jurisprudence and Waitangi Tribunal findings.

"Changes to resource management system are occurring at significant pace and further changes to the Guide will be required to ensure it is kept up to date. Most notably, updates will be required once the Natural and Built Environment Act is passed," Ms Woodhouse concluded.