Two Lotto players win $500,000

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 - 21:36

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Wellington will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Wellington.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player will also be celebrating tonight after winning $300,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Waikato.

During the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown, players can still buy tickets online at www.mylotto.co.nz. Lotto NZ counters in retail stores are closed until the lockdown has been lifted.

At all times Lotto NZ encourages players to Play Smart and not spend more than they can afford. This is especially important at this time of uncertainty, during the current COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown. More information is available on MyLotto: https://mylotto.co.nz/our-commitment-to-responsible-gaming

Our live draws can’t continue during Level 4 lockdown, so during this time computer generated draws will be held for Lotto, Powerball and Strike under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and more, visit mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.

Anyone from the above locations who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check it online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.