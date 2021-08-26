Time running out to have say on representation review - Council

Thursday, 26 August, 2021 - 10:35

Time is running out for Northlanders to have their say on the number of regional councillors, the areas they’re elected from and the names of the constituencies they’ll represent.

Chair Penny Smart says after its decision last year to establish MÄori constituencies, the Northland Regional Council is undertaking a representation review to ensure new arrangements are in place for the local body elections next year.

Among the issues the council is looking at - and seeking public feedback on - are:

The total number of councillors

The number and boundaries of general and MÄori constituencies (includes whether MÄori councillors should be elected from one or more MÄori constituencies)

The names of the general and MÄori constituencies

Chair Smart says submissions can be made until Friday 10 September, with hearings scheduled for late September. (subs: currently Tuesday 28 September, with Monday 27 September set aside as an additional day if required.)

Full details of the representation review are available from the council’s website www.nrc.govt.nz/representationmatters