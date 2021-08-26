It's about wellbeing - people and place important for Maori housing - Stats NZ

Thursday, 26 August, 2021 - 11:47

Mâori who lived close to their ancestral marae were more likely to experience a range of positive cultural outcomes, and own their homes, than those who lived further away. However, they were more likely to face economic hardship, Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa said today.

New information on Mâori housing and wellbeing was published today in Te Pâ Harakeke - Mâori housing and wellbeing 2021, bringing together data from Census, the General Social Survey, and Te Kupenga (Tatauranga Aotearoa’s survey of Mâori wellbeing).

"Good quality housing contributes to physical and mental health, but for many Mâori a home is more than just having a roof over their heads. It is also about being connected to people and place - their whakapapa," work, wealth, and wellbeing statistics senior manager, Sean Broughton said.

MÅ te toiora - he mea hira te tangata me te takiwÄ mÅ ngÄ kÄinga noho MÄori

He kaha kÄ ake te puta o ngÄ hua papai mÅ ngÄ MÄori i noho tata ki tÅ rÄtou marae tÅ«turu, ko rÄtou hoki te rangatira o te taitara o tÅ rÄtou whare, tÄnÄ i te hunga i noho i tawhiti. Ahakoa tÄrÄ, he kaha kÄ atu te pÄ o ngÄ taumahatanga Åhanga ki a rÄtou, e ai ki te kÅrero a Tatauranga Aotearoa i tÄnei rÄ.

I whakaputaina Ätahi mÅhiotanga hou mÅ te kÄinga noho me te toiora MÄori i te rÄ nei i Te PÄ Harakeke - MÄori housing and wellbeing 2021, e whakahiato nei i ngÄ raraunga mai i te Tatauranga, te Uiuinga PÄpori WhÄnui me Te Kupenga (Te Uiuinga a Tatauranga Aotearoa mÅ te Toiora MÄori).

"Hei takoha te whÄinga whare tÅtika mÅ te oranga kikokiko, hinengaro hoki, engari ki te tini o ngÄi MÄori kÄore e mutu noa i te whÄinga whare hei whakamarumaru. Ko tÄtahi mea nui ki a rÄtou kia hono ki te tangata, ki te wÄhi - ki tÅ rÄtou whakapapa," e ai ki te pouwhakahaere tatauranga mahi, whÄinga rawa, toiora hoki, ki a Sean Broughton.

