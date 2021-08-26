It's about wellbeing - people and place important for Maori housing - Stats NZ

|
Mâori who lived close to their ancestral marae were more likely to experience a range of positive cultural outcomes, and own their homes, than those who lived further away. However, they were more likely to face economic hardship, Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa said today.
New information on Mâori housing and wellbeing was published today in Te Pâ Harakeke - Mâori housing and wellbeing 2021, bringing together data from Census, the General Social Survey, and Te Kupenga (Tatauranga Aotearoa’s survey of Mâori wellbeing).
"Good quality housing contributes to physical and mental health, but for many Mâori a home is more than just having a roof over their heads. It is also about being connected to people and place - their whakapapa," work, wealth, and wellbeing statistics senior manager, Sean Broughton said.
MÅ te toiora - he mea hira te tangata me te takiwÄ mÅ ngÄ kÄinga noho MÄori
He kaha kÄ ake te puta o ngÄ hua papai mÅ ngÄ MÄori i noho tata ki tÅ rÄtou marae tÅ«turu, ko rÄtou hoki te rangatira o te taitara o tÅ rÄtou whare, tÄnÄ i te hunga i noho i tawhiti. Ahakoa tÄrÄ, he kaha kÄ atu te pÄ o ngÄ taumahatanga Åhanga ki a rÄtou, e ai ki te kÅrero a Tatauranga Aotearoa i tÄnei rÄ.
I whakaputaina Ätahi mÅhiotanga hou mÅ te kÄinga noho me te toiora MÄori i te rÄ nei i Te PÄ Harakeke - MÄori housing and wellbeing 2021, e whakahiato nei i ngÄ raraunga mai i te Tatauranga, te Uiuinga PÄpori WhÄnui me Te Kupenga (Te Uiuinga a Tatauranga Aotearoa mÅ te Toiora MÄori).
"Hei takoha te whÄinga whare tÅtika mÅ te oranga kikokiko, hinengaro hoki, engari ki te tini o ngÄi MÄori kÄore e mutu noa i te whÄinga whare hei whakamarumaru. Ko tÄtahi mea nui ki a rÄtou kia hono ki te tangata, ki te wÄhi - ki tÅ rÄtou whakapapa," e ai ki te pouwhakahaere tatauranga mahi, whÄinga rawa, toiora hoki, ki a Sean Broughton.
