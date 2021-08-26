Feds says: 'Let’s not kill five more people on farm this spring'

Thursday, 26 August, 2021 - 11:58

Last year’s spring saw a spike in fatalities on farm and Federated Farmers is asking its members not to let history repeat this year.

WorkSafe statistics show 20 on farm workplace fatalities in 2020, with a spike of five deaths in August and September during the busy lambing and calving period.

So far this year five people have died in on-farm workplace accidents. One of these deaths was in August.

Federated Farmers vice president and health and safety spokesperson Karen Williams says enough is enough, farmers need to priortise their own, their children's and their staff’s safety on farm.

"We’re asking farmers to stop for a minute and consider the safest options for them to continue their work," she says.

Feds is also concerned increased workloads due to staff shortages could mean this year’s fatalities could be even worse than last year.

"Lets not see that spike happen again. Safety is an easy habit to set in place and a great example for those kids running around with you for the upcoming weeks."

This is a busy time of the year for farmers and fatigue can set in fast.

"Take the time to think through what you’re about to do and if the risky part can be minimised or avoided. Many farms are short-staffed and older and younger family members may be helping out.

"This adds even more risk to farm safety."

Karen is particularly concerned about keeping children safe on farm.

"While our kids are at home during lockdown and spending more time on the farm, please ensure they are kept safe too.

"Pick the best vehicle for them to be in, ensure it has been appropriately maintained, have the seatbelts on, some high-vis and a helmet," Karen says.