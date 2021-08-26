Privacy Commissioner preferred candidate for role of UK Information Commissioner

Thursday, 26 August, 2021 - 19:32

Today John Edwards, New Zealand’s Privacy Commissioner, has been announced as the preferred candidate for the role of the UK’s Information Commissioner.

While this consideration reflects the expertise of the Commissioner, it also reflects the work of the strong and stable team within the Office of the Privacy Commissioner and the results they have achieved for privacy in New Zealand.

This announcement is the first of a series of steps to be taken by the UK Parliament, and no decision will be made until the completion of the process, expected within a few weeks. We respect the process being followed, and it would be inappropriate to make further comment while this process is ongoing.