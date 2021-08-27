Maori Leaders call for the Minister to respect the rahui set by Hapu and Iwi

Friday, 27 August, 2021 - 08:01

On Thursday 26 August, over 200 people joined an online LIVE hui to discuss tikanga surrounding rÄhui and the challenges that Tangata Whenua face in implementing restorative measures for the environment.

In the event organised by Mauri o te Moana, Maori Leaders - Joe Davis (NgÄti Hei), Nyze Manuel (NgÄti Kahu ki Whangaroa) and Herearoha Skipper (NgÄti PÄoa) whose Iwi have set down rÄhui. Iwi have been waiting months for a response from the Minister of Oceans and

Fisheries in their applications through s186a of the Fisheries Act to protect their rohe moana.

The hui was facilitated by Mike Smith, Pou Take Ähuarangi, Iwi Chairs Forum. Tangata Whenua, Marae, Hapu a Iwi have been experiencing the degradation of their rohe moana since colonisation. The loss of wÄhi taonga and the taonga species associated with these areas has been distressing and made the application of tÄ«kanga (customary practices) more and more challenging as localised extinction of taonga occurs.

"Seeing the bottom of the ocean ï¬oor and the condition it was in, our beds were pretty much depleted. It weighed heavily on me to protect our moana. [While], it’s a series of things that have happened in our moana, actually the damage is done by people. We [ahikaa] needed to do something," says Nyze Manuel, NgÄti Kahu ki Whangaroa.

The application of customary measures such as rÄhui has been happening for thousands of years around the Pacific to ensure sustainable use of taonga species.

"Back in the day, when our kaumatua identified an issue, they would have just gone out and tukuna te karakia and kÄtia (say the appropriate karakia for the job would be done)" says, Herearoha Skipper, NgÄti PÄoa. The context today is more involved, and certainly when it comes to trying to enforce rÄhui by local and central authorities.

The Fisheries Act spousal provides for hapÅ« and Iwi to seek legislative support under s186a to back customary measures such as rÄhui and mataitai legally. However, it is proving to be problematic and frustrating for Tangata Whenua to use due to long delays in the Ministry responding. Joe Davis referred to scallop ï¬shers disregarding the rÄhui despite it having been set down by NgÄti Hei with resounding support of the local community in December of last year.

"They [commercial ï¬shers] are not going to respond unless there is some legislation that will support what we are trying to do. That is a tragedy. And they will ï¬aunt their right to absolutely hammer Tipa (scallops) and ï¬sh that they think is fair game [legally]" says Joe Davis, NgÄti Hei. Mauri o te Moana have started a petition to urge for a decision on these matters with the Ministry for Fisheries New Zealand.

"We are calling on Hon. David Parker, Minister for Oceans and Fisheries to show leadership in giving effect to the tikanga rÄhui placed by hapÅ« and iwi of NgÄti Hei; NgÄti PÄoa; and NgÄti KÄhu ki Whangaroa by gazetting the provisions of s186A of the Fisheries Act by expediting these applications to stop the degradation and loss of taonga species in these rohe moana" says Bianca Ranson for Mauri o te Moana.

Petition Link:

https://our.actionstation.org.nz/petitions/respect-rahui-supporting-the-protection-of-our-oceans