Safeguards and sensible attitudes in place for online alcohol sales - NZABC

Friday, 27 August, 2021 - 09:28

Experience shows us an increase in online shopping for beer, wine or spirits last year did not result in an increase in consumption, so we can expect Kiwis will continue to be sensible in their purchasing and consuming of alcohol beverages this lockdown, says the NZ Alcohol Beverages Council (NZABC). Despite incorrect commentary that online shopping is increasing consumption, research actually shows over one-third (36%) of New Zealanders didn’t drink at all over lockdown last year and one-third (34%) were drinking less, and overall alcohol consumption in 2020 was lower than the previous year.

"Alcohol is no more available than it was pre-lockdown because a provision for online sales and delivery has always existed in the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012. The Government approved online sales and contactless delivery of alcohol as an essential service to help minimise the movement of people, thereby minimising the spread of the COVID-19 virus. It has taken a public health view and put safeguards in place in terms of licensing and delivery protocols to which the industry is adhering," says Bridget MacDonald, NZABC’s Executive Director.

"Liquor retailers are legitimate and highly-regulated businesses operating under the direction and guidelines from Government, including the very clear regulatory obligations and guidelines already in place. Many are small businesses that generate fairly modest revenue streams, which allows them to keep their business going, pay their bills and keep their staff employed. Holding a licence is a privilege, and there is no place in our industry for any operators who break the rules," Bridget says.

"Naturally, we saw an initial spike in sales as everyone rushed to shop for food, drinks and toilet paper after the lockdown announcement, however it would be absurd to think they would use all those items at once rather than stocking up to minimise trips to the store. People are using the option for online shopping to avoid unnecessary travel and limit interactions with people outside of their bubble, which is what our Government wants us to do. Retailers are reporting that they are seeing normal shopping behaviours with online transaction patterns similar to what they usually are, and not bulk purchases as some might wrongly suggest. I think we have to give Kiwis a bit of credit here - the majority of New Zealanders are moderate, responsible drinkers at the best of times, and even with the pressures of lockdown last year the evidence shows we remained that way," Bridget says.

"Alcohol can be enjoyed as part of a balanced lifestyle, but in these challenging times, it is also important to take time to think about ‘what’, ‘how’ and ‘why’ we are drinking, consider no- and low-alcohol options, and check out tools such as cheers.org.nz and alcoholandme.org.nz for information on the Ministry of Health’s Low-Risk Alcohol Drinking Advice and tips that can help us make better drinking decisions," says Bridget.

"In tough times like these, we all have a part to play to conquer COVID-19 - that includes making sensible drinking decisions for ourselves when we’re at home and supporting others to do the same. ‘Go no, low or slow’ is an easy rule of thumb to follow - it’s always okay to choose no alcohol, choose a drink that is low-alcohol, or simply sip and savour your drink slowly," says Bridget.