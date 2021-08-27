Naenae Pool demolition contractors appointed - Hutt City Council

Friday, 27 August, 2021 - 11:47

The start of demolition of the earthquake prone Naenae Olympic Pool and Fitness suite is imminent with the appointment of a demolition contractor and quantity surveyor.

Lower Hutt based demolition contractor McMahon Services NZ has been appointed to take down the 50 year old Naenae Olympic Pool building to make way for the new centre, and quantity surveyors Barnes, Beagley, Doherr have also been appointed to manage construction production and costs across the life of the project.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says that demolition is due to begin when we are in Alert Level 3.

"The appointment of contractors means we are close to seeing major work happening on site, with demolition occurring as soon as strict lockdown restrictions are lifted. This gives us and the community confidence that the project is progressing, and sticking to the timeline of having a new pool built by 2024," says Campbell Barry.

"While the old facility carries a lot of fond memories for all of us, I’m certainly excited to take a step towards getting shovels in the ground."

Demolition of the current pool and community hall will begin with the removal of materials that have the potential for recycling or reusing within the new building (http://heart.huttcity.govt.nz/community/community-invited-to-salvage-a-piece-of-naenae-pool-history/). Full demolition and site preparation is expected to be complete by early next year.

A blessing and community event will be held in Hillary Court to farewell the current pool when Lower Hutt when restrictions on gathering are lifted.