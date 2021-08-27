Comfort cooking, lazy lunch - what’s your favourite lockdown recipe?

Friday, 27 August, 2021 - 15:34

Whether it’s comfort food, baking, a lazy lunch, or your own cooking creation - Hamilton City Libraries want your go-to lockdown recipe.

Some of the city’s favourites will be collated and turned into a free eBook called ‘Cook, Eat, Repeat’ for the community to use and enjoy.

Community Committee Chair Councillor Mark Bunting said it’s a way to connect the community through something everyone can enjoy - kai.

"Last lockdown our Libraries team were heroes with the way they reached out and cared for the community. This time they’ve added another layer of goodness."

With most Hamiltonians stuck at home, it’s the perfect time to try new things - especially with lots of recipes cropping up on social media, Bunting said.

During the first nationwide lockdown in 2020, banana bread and ‘whipped’ coffee became huge hits.

"Having tried and true recipes in one eBook is a fantastic idea. My two-minute tri-fold tortilla toastie is becoming a family hit in our household, and I’m keen to literally see what Hamilton is cooking up."

"While lockdown is re-establishing my love for cooking, I can assure the city’s restaurants and food establishments that there is no threat to them from my kitchen. As soon as they can open, we’ll be frequenting them enthusiastically. And probably the gym now, too."

Libraries Director Stephen Pennruscoe said many people have a go-to recipe they make over and over again during lockdown.

"Maybe there’s a tasty dish you’ve created that has stopped you from missing takeaways. Or perhaps there’s a nostalgic family recipe that you’re willing to share."

Next month, the team will pick some of the community’s recipes to feature in the eBook, which will eventually be made available for all to use and enjoy.

"We’ll be able to look back at some of the meals that kept Hamiltonians well-fed during a strange and uncertain time."

People can enter as many recipes as they like. To make a submission, all you need is your recipe, a photo of your baking or dish, and a little story about it.

The Cook, Eat, Repeat form will be open for submissions until 19 September 2021.

To submit a recipe, click here https://hamiltoncitycouncil.cmail20.com/t/t-l-cjltihd-xitilqjd-r/