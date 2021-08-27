Alert Level 3 - what this means for Napier City Council services and facilities - Council

Friday, 27 August, 2021 - 17:54

Napier is moving to Alert Level 3 at 11:59pm, Tuesday 31 August, until then we remain at Alert Level 4.

Most of Napier City Council facilities and services remain the same at Alert Level 3.

Our essential services such as kerbside waste and recycling collections will continue to operate as they have under Alert Level 4, and facilities including dechlorinated water stations and playgrounds are still off limits.

Redclyffe Transfer Station will be open at Alert Level 3, but there will be changes implemented to keep users and our staff and contractors safe, and to manage demand and quantities of waste expected. Please be patient as we expect it to be busy.

We remind dog owners taking their pets out for fresh air and exercise to keep them on leads, and not let them mingle with other dogs - or owners. In keeping with Ministry of Health guidelines, people over the age of 12 should also be wearing masks, especially when accessing essential services. Remember all public car parks in Napier and Taradale’s business districts are free of charge under Alert Level 3.

All parks and reserves are currently open, with the exception of Dolbel Reserve however playgrounds remain closed under Level 3.

"I urge you all to carry on the good work you have been doing to keep yourself, your whÄnau, friends and wider community safe, by following the health guidelines," says Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

"I applaud the work our essential workers have been doing throughout this lockdown - we couldn’t get through this without you."