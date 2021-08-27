Otago Polytechnic continues to deliver remote learning

Friday, 27 August, 2021 - 19:43

Otago Polytechnic will extend its online delivery of academic programmes for all of next week, following the Government’s latest Covid-19 Alert Level directive.

"To give our learners certainty about their learning in the coming week, we have made the decision that all programmes will continue with online/remote learning from Monday 30 August until Friday 3 September," says Dr Megan Gibbons, Chief Executive, Otago Polytechnic.

"This also means that all academic and support staff will continue to work from home for that time.

"This decision will give us more time to implement the changes required for transitioning to Alert Level 3."

Otago Polytechnic’s academic programmes are being delivered online across our three campuses - Dunedin, Central Otago and Auckland. "Our staff have done an amazing job of transitioning their work, and their education delivery, to an online mode. "Our staff were well prepared for this scenario when we first went into lockdown on 18 August. And they continue to work hard to support learners with online/remote delivery," Dr Gibbons says.

"I am proud to work in an organisation that is both committed and caring.

"We have been communicating with our learners to ensure they are supported and understand how their learning will be delivered.

"We acknowledge this is a stressful and uncertain time for everybody," Dr Gibbons says.

"Students who are experiencing any form of hardship can apply for financial assistance from the Student Hardship Fund." Otago Polytechnic’s pastoral care and student support services include emergency contacts, online counselling, online IT support, learning support and financial assistance.

Te PÄ Tauira-Otago Polytechnic Student Village and our Central Campus accommodation remain open for residents who decided to stay.

Te PÄ Tauira, operated by Campus Living Villages, has adopted a range of stringent measures, compliant with the Government’s Covid-19 level guidelines, to ensure residents’ wellbeing. These include increased intensive cleaning and sanitizing, complete restrictions of visitors, regular wellbeing checks with all residents. Given travel restrictions will remain in place at Alert Level-3, residents who have left these facilities will be unable to return until travel restrictions are eased by the Government. We will continue to monitor instructions from the Government.