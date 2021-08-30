Alert Level 3 changes for Taupo council facilities and services

Monday, 30 August, 2021 - 13:14

From Wednesday 1 September, the TaupÅ District moves to Alert Level 3. The majority of council facilities must remain closed at this level. This includes:

Libraries (you can still download e-Books and e-Audiobooks for free taupo.govt.nz/ebooks)

Museum

Pools

Indoor Rockwall and Fitness Studio

Playgrounds and toilets (Tongariro St public toilet remains open)

Freedom camping sites

TaupÅ Events Centre (other than for a drive-through Covid-19 vaccination clinic on Friday 3 September and Saturday 4 September).

Great Lake Centre

OD Park

Community Halls

All customer service centres (available by phoning 0800 ASK TDC or email info@taupo.govt.nz)

However, there are changes to some of our facilities and services at Alert Level 3.

Rubbish and recycling

We will be collecting kerbside rubbish. We will also be collecting kerbside recycling, however, we cannot operate our recycling facilities at Alert Level 3 due to the lack of social distancing. This means recycling will need to go to landfill. Alternatively, you can wash, separate and store your recycling for collection when we move to Alert Level 2.

Our landfill and transfer stations will be open, however, there will be customer limits and masks are required when using the facility. Please note, no recycling. We are still encouraging people to remain at home, unless it is essential to visit.

Council services

A number of other council services will also resume on Wednesday 1 September, with added health and safety measures and contact tracing. These include:

Building inspections

Mowing of high use parks and reserves

Road and street light maintenance

Three waters maintenance

Some gardening services

Limited litter pick ups

Compliance officer patrols and investigations of complaints

Some construction projects

Resource and building consents have continued to be processed throughout the lockdown.

Council meetings are being held using the Zoom platform. You can view the livestream or watch meetings later on-demand at taupo.govt.nz/livestream

A reminder too, for all dog owners to keep your dogs in your bubble. We’ve had a number of dog attacks reported along with numerous complaints of roaming and aggressive dogs. This is putting our community and compliance team at risk by leading to contact between people from different bubbles - and that’s not keeping our whanau and communities safe. Infringement notices may be issued when dogs are found to be roaming.