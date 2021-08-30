Council tackling water leak

Monday, 30 August, 2021 - 17:08

As a matter of high priority Council is working with specialists to identify what is causing the loss of water at the Dannevirke water storage dam. Whilst work to confirm the exact location of the leak is continuing, it is believed that the level of the leak has now been identified. This was confirmed by isolating the dam’s inlet and outlet, and monitoring height changes of the dam cover as the leak continued. This stopped when the cover reached approximately 4.3 metres.

Confirming the level of the leakage has narrowed down the possible locations of the leak significantly. The water storage dam is now gradually being refilled to enable further inspection by specialists using a remotely operated underwater vehicle, and identification of the exact location of the leak. Once the location and cause of the leakage have been identified, repair works will be planned and undertaken as soon as possible. Repairs may require the water level to be lowered again. Planning the repairs will include carefully considering the impacts on supplying water to Dannevirke and ensuring that water supply disruptions are minimised.

Mayor Tracey Collis explains: "We continue to ensure that impacts on Dannevirke’s water supply are minimized while we are assessing the water storage dam. Our water source (Tamaki River) continues to be sufficient. This will allow us to draw water directly to the treatment facility, while we assess the water storage dam. We really appreciate the efforts of the team who are working through lockdown to find the cause of the leak. This is essential work that needs to be carried out."

Council appreciates that this will cause concern to some residents and commercial water users. We are trying to keep any disruptions to a minimum, whilst at the same time ensure that thorough repairs are made to Dannevirke’s water storage.

Council will continue to provide regular updates through the usual communication channels. We are very thankful to all Dannevirke residents for their efforts in conserving water, and for their patience, understanding and collaboration to help us maintain our water supply.