Safeguarding Children launches Child Protection Week

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 - 10:59

Leading child protection agency Safeguarding Children is celebrating its 10th birthday this year with the launch of Child Protection Week 2021 from 5-11 September.

Safeguarding Children is a registered charity and a leading provider of child protection education and guidance in New Zealand.

With its vision that the children and young people of Aotearoa New Zealand are safe from abuse and neglect, Safeguarding Children works with a wide range of public and private organisations and businesses to create a child-safe culture.

These include government agencies and ministries such as Sport New Zealand, Oranga Tamariki, the Ministry of Education and the New Zealand Police as well as District Health Boards and Public Health Organisations, MEDSAC, GP and Dental practices, regional and national sporting associations and clubs, social service providers and many others.

To date, the organisation has delivered child protection training to over 23,500 New Zealanders, teaching them how to recognise and respond to child abuse and neglect and helping to build child safety into our core values and culture.

Willow Duffy, Safeguarding Children CEO, says that Child Protection Week is an opportunity for people around New Zealand to focus on the safety of children and young people in Aotearoa.

"We have made some progress for our country’s children, but the voices of victims and survivors of abuse within organisations tell us there is so much more to do," said Willow.

New Zealand ranks 35th out of 41 developed countries for child wellbeing outcomes and has the seventh-highest rate of child homicide in the OECD (UNICEF). In the year to June 2020, the Salvation Army recorded 7,298 violent offences against children under the age of 15.

"We’ve launched the week to recognise the work that has been done in our last 10 years, and to look ahead to what still needs to be done by all of us to achieve our vision."

"We want to break down the barriers to keeping children safe, dispel myths and misinformation, and work to strengthen the legislation that governs how our children and young people are protected in the places they go."

During Child Protection Week, Willow is asking people to think about the standards and protection they want for their own children, and to expect those standards for other people’s children as well.

"All children matter, not just our own," she said. "When you enrol your child in any group, activity, sports club or educational facility, ask the question - do you have a child protection policy? Can I see it? Is it audited? Are staff and volunteers screened? If enough people ask these questions we’ll start to see systemic change; change that is for all children."

Willow will be using the week as an opportunity to speak publicly about child protection, through the media and online, and to advocate for changes to the Children’s Act 2014 that strengthen its legislative powers to safeguard and protect children.

"The Children’s Act 2014 falls very short when it comes to providing a robust legislative framework for child safety. There are no consequences for those who do not comply with the Children’s Act, and even if you have a child protection policy in place there is no compulsory quality auditing so it can just become a box-ticking exercise.

"During the week, we want people to share their success stories, ideas, hopes and vision - let’s get the conversation buzzing about how we can make transformative change in the way we care for our most vulnerable and precious. We’ll also release this month’s survey findings about what people think about it being mandatory for organisations to have a child protection policy and to offer training to staff."

Child Protection Week will be launched online through the Safeguarding Children website and Facebook page. There will be downloadable resources on the website, and social media competitions and activities. It will go ahead at all Covid-19 lockdown levels and is a great opportunity for people to find out more, raise awareness in their own communities and take the opportunity to upskill. #childprotectionweekNZ

Covid-19 lockdown

Home is not always a safe place for children, so lockdown increases the risk to some of our tamariki. If people have concerns about the safety or wellbeing of children during this time we encourage them to pass on their concerns to the Police, Oranga Tamariki or to contact a support agency from our list here: https://safeguardingchildren.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Support-Services_SC-Resource.pdf

Background

Safeguarding Children was launched in 2011, when three Nelson-based community nurses with child protection expertise, and a detective from the local child protection team, recognised a concerning lack of child protection knowledge and skills in people and organisations working with children. They decided to run some training - a free one-off seminar - which was oversubscribed, with standing room only.

"The response from those who came was that everybody needed to hear this information," said Willow. So the training programme was developed and carried on in spare time and after work, delivering free face-to-face seminars and workshops.

The group was offered some financial support through a philanthropic trust, to help pay for the basic costs of transport, printing, etc. but after a couple of years, it became obvious to Willow that the need for the training was too big for it to be met through her spare time.

"We were offering the training for free as the cost was a barrier to many people, but it wasn’t sustainable for us to continue to deliver it that way."

The changes to their business model in 2014 saw the charity grow and transform into what it is today - a leading child protection advocate and the provider of a suite of online training webinars and training courses available throughout New Zealand at affordable prices. The charity also provides child protection advice, policy tools and other resources to support organisations on the road to becoming child safe. It partners with government agencies, businesses, schools, education, sport and health providers around the country.

Willow says the highlights of the 10-year journey have been seeing the difference the training can make and seeing people working together and thinking about children first. "10 years on, we are starting to realise the dream we had of creating an organisation that would be effective in keeping children safe from abuse and neglect."

There have been some lowlights too - mostly around the lack of robust legislation to protect children.

"The Children’s Act 2014 has neither a carrot nor a stick when it comes to child protection," says Willow. "When you compare the Health and Safety Act with the Children's Act, they are poles apart in what they offer in terms of protecting the vulnerable and precious in our society. I’m working now towards my next goal, which is to see that changed."