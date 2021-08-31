Booking system to help meet ICC Transfer Station demand at Level 3

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 - 13:16

A booking system has been put in place to manage demand at the Invercargill Transfer Station when the site reopens after lockdown.

The Invercargill Transfer Station will open on Wednesday, September 1 as the region drops back to COVID-19 Alert Level 3.

Invercargill City Council Group Manager Infrastructure Erin Moogan said while kerbside recycling and rubbish collections had continued throughout Alert Level 4, people would likely have amassed plenty of extra waste during their time at home.

"As we saw when the levels dropped down last year, people had spent a bit of their time at home having a clear-out or attacking the garden, and they were eager to get rid of the results."

People are being asked to attend the transfer stations only if absolutely necessary, as they are expected to be busy.

A booking system has been put in place to combat long wait times, which occurred last year.

People are asked to go to transferstation.icc.govt.nz and book.

The system will ask them to give their details and choose a time slot. If they miss their slot they must re-book, she said.

The system was already proving popular with almost 100 people already booking times on Tuesday morning after reading about it on the ICC Facebook page.

People are encouraged to be alone in their car if possible, they must wear a mask, sign in and follow instructions of staff on site.

"Fees still apply, and we will only be accepting contactless payment."

Commercial operators can still use their own lane, she said.

"There may still be significant waiting times so we’re asking people to be patient, to be kind and of course to stay home if they feel unwell."

The Invercargill Transfer Station will open at its usual hours, 8am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 5.30pm on Sunday.

The Bluff Transfer station will be open on Saturday from 11am until 2pm. Access is controlled at the western gates and only one vehicle can be in the station at a time. As with the

Invercargill Transfer Station, people must wear a mask, sign in and use eftpos or contactless payment.

If people are having trouble with the booking system or do not have access to a computer they can call 03) 2111 444 from Wednesday.