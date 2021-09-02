Two-week extension for Regional Culture and Heritage Fund applicants

Thursday, 2 September, 2021 - 17:45

Applicants to the sixth round of the Regional Culture and Heritage Fund (RCHF) now have a two week extension to ready their applications, Pou Mataaho o Te Hua Deputy Chief Executive Delivery at ManatÅ« Taonga, Tamsin Evans announced today.

The new deadline for RCHF applications is now Friday 17 September 2021. The two-week extension was made in recognition of the challenges brought on by the latest COVID-19 lockdown.

"Being a contestable fund of last resort, RCHF applicant projects are typically very well documented. But much of that documentation may have been left behind in offices when we all had to quickly move into an Alert Level 4 lockdown.

"ManatÅ« Taonga encourages all intending applicants to contact our RCHF officials either by email or phone so we can discuss your individual circumstances. That way we will know how lockdown may be impacting your application preparation.

"Round Six of the RCHF has $7 million available to support otherwise ready building-related capital works projects with fundraising shortfalls. Eligible projects will be for work on buildings resulting in new or improved public performing arts venues, galleries, museums, whare taonga, or heritage buildings that house significant taonga and collections in Aotearoa," Tamsin Evans said.

More information is available on the Ministry’s website: mch.govt.nz/RegionalCultureHeritageFund