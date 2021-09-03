Help available during lockdown - Chief Victims Advisor

Friday, 3 September, 2021 - 17:08

Free specialist advice is available for employers on communicating safely with employees who are experiencing violence in their homes during lockdowns.

"Family violence is a huge problem across Aotearoa New Zealand and any medium to large size employer, whether they are aware of it or not, will have some employees struggling with violence in their homes. For some employees, work is their only safe place to get a break from abuse," says Chief Victims Advisor to Government Dr Kim McGregor.

During lockdowns, many employees will need to work from home which means some may be trapped 24/7 with an abusive partner, family member or other close relationship such as a flatmate.

Because employers are usually communicating with their staff during lockdowns, they have the rare opportunity to assist employees trapped by an abusive partner or household member to know that there is free, specialist help available that can be accessed by phone or webchat available 24/7.

Helping staff in these situations is not straightforward and to communicate safely with employees is vital. I encourage employers to view the free practical advice developed specifically for employers during lockdown: https://www.dvfree.org.nz/news/advice-for-nz-employers-during-lockdown/ , which includes a number of specialist domestic violence and sexual harm national helpline, chat, and text services, for those being harmed and for those who are causing the harm.

Employers can also download Shine’s free DVFREE guidelines that provide practical advice tailored for employers about how to safely communicate and support staff during lockdowns who are - or who may be - experiencing domestic violence during lockdown. These guidelines have been endorsed by Women’s Refuge.

"Longer term, I encourage employers to be proactive about putting in place policy, procedures and training for key staff that will enable employees experiencing domestic violence to feel safe and supported in their workplace," Dr McGregor says.