Three Lotto players share $1 million

Saturday, 4 September, 2021 - 21:31

There will be celebrations all round for three lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Waikato and Alexandra after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Alexandra New World in Alexandra and on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Waikato.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four was also not struck tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.

All Lotto counters within the Auckland region continue to remain closed while in Alert Level 4 lockdown. During this time, customers in Auckland will only be able to buy tickets online at MyLotto.

Lotto NZ counters around the rest of the country located in stores that offer essential services are allowed to open at Alert Level 3 should they choose to.

Our live draws are unable to continue while Auckland remains in Level 4 lockdown, so during this time computer generated draws will be held for Lotto, Powerball and Strike under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit http://www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.