'COVID-19 leaves capital city hungry for compassion'

Monday, 6 September, 2021 - 10:26

For a second year running, COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of the Compassion Soup Kitchen’s annual street appeal and exponentially escalated Wellington’s appetite for their service.

The Compassion Soup Kitchen relies on donations to continue with their mission of supporting people in need to live with dignity in the community so the cancellation of their street appeal is ill-timed "our mahi is only made possible through the generosity of New Zealanders and we need their support more than ever."

"The street appeal is our biggest fundraiser of the year - it ensures we can continue to provide food for Wellington, but we had to prioritise the health and safety of our volunteers and wider community." says Compassion Chief Executive, Dr. Chris Gallavin.

"We learned last year that lockdown brings with it an increased demand for our service, but we did not imagine we’d be serving this many meals daily,"

Over the past twelve months the soup kitchen served 31,588 meals in the capital and set a record for number of meals served with 200 meals leaving the kitchen in one day. This year’s lockdown saw that record surpassed immediately as they provided meals for individuals and other social service providers such as Wellington City Mission, Women’s Ref-

uge, and Wellington Homeless Women’s Trust "Within the first few days of Level 4, we were providing 230 meals a day and now we are serving around 220 meals a day, seven days a week - quite possibly the most sustained demand we have seen in our 120 year history."

With record demand, Gallavin urges New Zealander’s to continue supporting the Compassion Soup Kitchen and is hopeful for their online alternative "as an essential service, we are committed to serving nourishing meals to those that need it most as we usually would so, we ask that the public show us the same generosity they usually would, albeit online."

You can donate to the Compassion Soup Kitchen’s annual appeal at: soupkitchen.org.nz/donate/donate-money

email: ce@compassion.org.nz