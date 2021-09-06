WVNZ calls for more Government action on Afghanistan

Monday, 6 September, 2021 - 10:56

The New Zealand Government must urgently do more to support those at risk in Afghanistan, says World Vision New Zealand.

The international humanitarian agency, which has worked in Afghanistan for more than 20 years, is asking the Government to provide more humanitarian aid via aid agencies who are working on the ground, and to assist those in need of resettlement by implementing an emergency increase to its existing refugee quota.

World Vision New Zealand National Director Grant Bayldon says that urgent action is needed to both avert a humanitarian disaster, and to help at-risk Afghans access safety.

"We call on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to urgently step up the Government’s response to the crisis in Afghanistan. Humanitarian needs are growing the by hour, with millions facing starvation in the coming weeks and months. At the same time, there are still people at risk who need to get to safety in countries like New Zealand," he says.

World Vision is working on the ground in Afghanistan to deliver urgently needed food to children and their families. Last week the World Food Programme announced that 14 million people in Afghanistan - one-third of the population - are facing food insecurity. That includes two million children who are already malnourished.

"It’s become very clear that we are facing a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan. Organisations like World Vision who are there working need support to deliver life-saving food and other essentials to people in desperate need."

Bayldon also says that urgent action is needed to help vulnerable and displaced people find safety.

"The Government must prioritise resettlement for at-risk Afghan nationals, by providing an emergency increase to our refugee quota, over and above New Zealand’s existing refugee quota," he says.

"Those at risk include people who’ve worked to promote human rights, democracy and education, as well as women and children. We must do what we can to help protect especially vulnerable people,"

Bayldon says other countries have made significant efforts in responding to the crisis in Afghanistan, and New Zealand needs to play its part in the collective global response.

"Canada and the UK have both offered a further 20,000 places to vulnerable Afghan people. Our current response falls short of what is required. We must join the international community and do more to help Afghan nationals in urgent need of safe relocation."

As an immediate response, World Vision New Zealand specifically asks the Government implement emergency measures to relocate and resettle at least 1000 - 1500 Afghan refugees.

World Vision says that work is also needed to speed up processing of existing visa applications for those with connections to New Zealand, and effective pathways need to be in place to support Afghan nationals to be reunited with their families in New Zealand.

"New Zealand has a proud history of helping Afghans in their time of greatest need. There is no doubt that we can and should continue and build on our commitment and responsibility to those in Afghanistan who urgently need our support," says Bayldon.