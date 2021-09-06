Feedback sought on content for next Disability Survey - Stats NZ

Monday, 6 September, 2021 - 12:01

New Zealanders are being asked what data they would like to see about disabled people, as part of consultation for the upcoming 2023 Disability Survey, Stats NZ said today.

Public consultation on the content of the Disability Survey will begin on Monday 6 September and end at 5pm on Friday 29 October 2021.

The Disability Survey is the primary source for estimating how many disabled people are in New Zealand. It also provides information on the experiences of disabled people, and how well they are faring across a range of housing, economic, and wellbeing outcomes. The Disability Survey is a key source of information that government and other organisations use to understand the needs of disabled people and plan services for them.

The 2023 Disability Survey will be the first national disability survey to be carried out since 2013, and Stats NZ is inviting feedback on the content of the survey to ensure it continues to meet data needs. This is also an opportunity to hear from disabled people and better reflect their views in the survey.

"Given the time gap between surveys, Stats NZ is reviewing the content of the survey to ensure it meets the evolving data needs of stakeholders across different sectors," work, wealth, and wellbeing statistics senior manager Sean Broughton said.

"It is important the survey produces relevant and useful data, so we are inviting disabled people, and other people with an interest in disability data, to take part in the consultation and provide their views."

The Disability Survey will be run after the 2023 Census of Population and Dwellings. The survey always follows a census because census data is used to select and contact respondents. Around 23,000 adults and children, both disabled and non-disabled, will be interviewed for the survey.

