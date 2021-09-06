Be careful spraying now it's Spring - Gisborne District Council

|
With the arrival of Spring, Council will be checking growers are following the spraying rules so the health of our community and environment are protected.
Environmental Protection and Services Director Helen Montgomery says springtime means lots of sprayers will be out, and it’s important the rules are followed.
"Agrichemical application is a permitted activity and as a Council we need to ensure sprays are used safely and responsibly by growers. Our TairÄwhiti Resource Management Plan (TRMP) lays out the rules for spraying both organic and conventional agrichemicals to keep our community safe," says Ms Montgomery.
Some health risks linked to spray drift are asthma, watery eyes and skin rashes, as well as polluted waterways and harm to native wildlife.
"We know most growers out there follow the rules, which is great. But if the requirements of the TRMP aren’t followed, Council will consider enforcement action," says Ms Montgomery.
Follow the checklist for both organic and conventional sprays when spraying:
Landowners and contractors are both responsible for spraying safely
Know the rules, such as taking extra care around boundaries or water
Use an experienced certified GROWSAFE® operator
Notify people and use signs where required
Take care spraying near sensitive areas and buffer zones
Have a property spray plan as required
Watch weather conditions and adapt as needed
More information can be found on our website at Spraying agrichemicals | Gisborne District Council (gdc.govt.nz)
