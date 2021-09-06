Te Mangai Paho funding 'supports 15 songs released during Waiata Anthems Week'

Monday, 6 September, 2021 - 13:15

Te Mangai Paho is among many who are supporting this kaupapa with more than 27 songs being released. Waiata Anthems Week is an opportunity to celebrate our unique culture and to acknowledge those who have come before us in championing Maori music.

Te Mangai Paho has provided funding to support the production of 15 songs in total. The list features established and emerging artists from a broad spectrum of genres including country gem Ainslie Allen; rebel rockers Valkyrie and modern music icons Six60. Te Mangai PÄho have also supported funding to produce lyric videos for each song, encouraging listeners to learn the kupu for these waiata.

"We are in a unique moment in time, there’s huge interest in Maori music. Te Mangai Paho is excited to be part of this kaupapa to support these artists to create waiata for all of Aotearoa to enjoy" says Te Mangai Paho Kaihautu, Larry Parr.

"Waiata Anthems Week is a celebration of all that is great about waiata Maori, and Te Mangai Paho is committed to funding and promoting waiata Maori in Aotearoa" says Mr Parr.

Over the course of Waiata Anthems Week, the songs will be released on all streaming platforms and will be broadcast on radio. You can check out all the waiata and lyric videos on the Waiata Anthems website.