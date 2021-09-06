Wet and windy week ahead - MetService

Monday, 6 September, 2021 - 13:46

The second week of spring brings one quick-moving weather system after another, with MetService forecasting severe weather in many parts of New Zealand.

A swathe of Severe Weather Warnings and Watches are in place for heavy rain, snow and strong winds. The heaviest rain will be in the west of the South Island this evening (Monday) into tomorrow morning, with strong northwesterlies across the Southern Alps. This rain band crosses the North Island tomorrow afternoon and evening, moving into a showery and windy rest of the week for most of the country. Thunderstorms and hail are possible in western regions of both islands tomorrow.

A Heavy Snow Watch is in place for southern Fiordland going into tomorrow morning, while Southland can expect snow above 600 metres. The coldest air is set to arrive early on Wednesday morning, with snow forecast above 300 metres for much of the day in Southland and Otago. A Road Snowfall Warning is in force for the Milford Road and as the cold air shifts northwards, some other alpine passes are at risk of snow.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan comments, "After a brief respite of dry weather, the coming rain will be unwelcome in Auckland after the recent flooding. Auckland is also under a Strong Wind Watch for southwesterlies on Wednesday, along with northern Waikato and the Coromandel Peninsula."

Corrigan continues, "Dangerous coastal conditions are expected along the west coasts of both islands on Wednesday and Thursday. Very long period southwesterly swell and high waves are forecast, and because these waves carry a lot of energy, extra caution around the coast is recommended."

While the current Severe Weather forecasts cover until Wednesday, it is likely that more Watches/Warnings will be issued before the week is up, so best to keep up with the most recent forecasts at metservice.com.