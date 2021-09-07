Local literacy advocate announces awards

Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 - 11:48

Local literacy advocate and Ambassador for the World Literacy Foundation is pleased to announce the 7 winners of the World Literacy Awards for 2021.

Mariska Noye of Canterbury Region is associated with the World Literacy Foundation in New Zealand as a person who is creating greater community awareness and education about the importance of literacy.

Today, International Literacy Day, we announce the winners of the 7 different categories for the World Literacy Awards 2021.

The full list of winners can be found on this link by 7pm September 8, 2021

https://worldliteracyfoundation.org/world-literacy-awards/

Mariska Noye says "The World Literacy Awards put a spotlight on people and organisations who are doing exemplary and innovative work in the literacy sector.

"We know the past 18 months have highlighted the need for communities to unite for literacy. The pandemic has caused serious disruption in the lives of children learning to read and write, particularly those from low-income homes with limited access to books, education resources and online learning tools."

About The World Literacy Foundation

The World Literacy Foundation (WLF) is a global non-profit organization working to ensure that every young individual regardless of geographic location has the opportunity to acquire literacy skills to reach their full potential, succeed at school and beyond.

We provide free access to quality education materials and innovative solutions that target wide-scale illiteracy. Since 2013, WLF has provided our support services in remote communities and disadvantaged areas in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, South America, and Africa.

In 2012 WLF began the World Literacy Summit at Oxford University, bringing together the global literacy community to build greater collaboration and partnerships. Due to its success, the summit was held again in 2014, 2018 and in 2020 we moved to a Covid-19 safe online conference.

The World Literacy Awards

The Annual World Literacy Awards recognize individuals and organizations for their outstanding endeavours that promote literacy learning. The Judging Panel of 15 eminent leaders from across the globe includes literacy leaders, Nobel Literature Prize recipients, and award-winning authors. The Awards are an initiative of the World Literacy Foundation, a peak global literacy charity and the World Literacy Council. For more information on the World Literacy Awards and to register to attend, please visit

https://worldliteracyfoundation.org/world-literacy-awards/ info@worldliteracyfoundation.org