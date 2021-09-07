Napier City Council services and facilities at Alert Level 2

Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 - 11:16

Most Napier City Council services and facilities will be open under Alert Level 2.

We will move to Alert Level 2 at 11.59pm tonight, Tuesday 7 September.

All the city’s playgrounds will need to be cleaned so it may take a couple of days for these all to reopen.

Recycling and green waste will be accepted at the Redclyffe transfer station but there are a few things to remember: contact tracing, social distancing and a face covering is required, and in order to manage demand, users are encouraged to come on their usual kerbside collection day.

Users of the dechlorinated water stations are advised to either take hand sanitiser with them to use immediately afterwards, or to wash their hands as soon as they return home because so many people use these facilities.

Under Alert Level 2 now a maximum of 100 people are allowed at outdoor events and venues, not including workers. Indoor venues are allowed a maximum of 50 people. Whether indoors or outdoors, employees and customers should wear face coverings.

People visiting public facilities such as libraries are now subject to the same physical distancing rules as retail outlets and supermarkets - keeping two metres from those outside your bubble.

Due to the difficulty of maintaining this distance, there will be no keeper talks at the National Aquarium of NZ, and all "hands on" exhibits will be "hands off". To ensure the safety of all, MTG Hawke’s Bay will allow a maximum of 100 people at a time within its space, and the door linking it with the Napier Library will be locked to ensure there’s no mingling of customers.

At Alert Level 2, the Faraday Centre is closed, and Napier Library will only be open Mondays to Saturdays.

The Napier i-SITE and Par2 MiniGolf will reopen at 1pm tomorrow.

To find out more about how NCC facilities are operating at Alert Level 2, please visit the relevant website or check their Facebook page.

Fees and time restrictions for public carparks will also resume at Alert Level 2.

Public health guidelines recommend wearing a face covering when you can’t keep your distance from others, and are compulsory if using public transport or taking a flight. All businesses and services legally must follow public health guidelines.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise encourages residents to get vaccinated, saying this is the best way to protect yourself and others during this pandemic. "Being vaccinated means you are less likely to become seriously ill and require hospital care if you contract the virus.

"People of all ages can get sick from the Delta variant. If you haven’t yet booked a vaccination I encourage you to do so now, and to keep checking with the Hawke’s Bay DHB or local health providers to see if a pop-up clinic is available near you, so you can receive one as soon as possible."

For further information and FAQs about Napier City Council facilities and services under Alert Level 2, please go to napier.govt.nz. Information can also be found on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NapierCityCouncil along with any updates.

For COVID-19 information and updates, visit covid19.govt.nz