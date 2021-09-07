Foxton Te Awahou vying for NZ's Most Beautiful Small Town accolade

Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 - 13:35

Foxton Te Awahou was recently nominated for the Most Beautiful Small Town in New Zealand. One of two finalists, Foxton Te Awahou was singled out for its dedication to sustainable tourism and restoring the destinations on the ManawatÅ« River.

NgÄti Raukawa supports efforts to restore the river loop and provide a safe environment for tuna (eels), inanga (whitebait) and hauhau (mudfish). Foxton Te Awahou continues to boast of its diverse heritage with Whare Manaaki, De Molen, Flax Stripper, Piriharakeke and Oranjehof museums.

Foxton Te Awahou is an increasingly vibrant town with a unique blend of MÄori, PÄkehÄ and Dutch Heritage. Showcasing culture at its best, "weaving together" a diverse community, Foxton Te Awahou has a history of flax-harvesting for customary use, such as weaving, and later commercial use on a large scale.

Robin Hapi of Save Our River Trust comments "What we see today is the culmination of a combined community effort, MÄori, and Council included. It's not the end of our journey but perhaps the end of the beginning of the journey, as far as the restoration of our River Loop at Foxton is concerned."

Keep New Zealand Beautiful Chief Executive Heather Saunderson said the nominations recognised local governments with ambitious goals for environmental improvement.

"This year we've been impressed with the commitment and innovation councils have shown across beautification and waste management initiatives, as well as the way in which they've tackled many of today's environmental issues through their climate change strategies."

Horowhenua District Council’s Waste Minimisation Officer Robbie Stillwell says "It’s heartening to be recognised for our environmental efforts. We’ve worked closely with partners like Save Our River Trust, to restore the mauri of the river loop."