Councillor completes trio of new faces, as trust heralds fresh direction

Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 - 14:03

The Waitaki Whitestone Geopark Trust is pleased to announce that Waitaki district Councillor and Ahuriri Community Board member Ross McRobie has been voted in as new Chair. The previous Chair Helen Jansen will continue on as a trustee. Councillor McRobie formally accepted the role at the Trust’s annual meeting held earlier this week.

The meeting also welcomed two more new faces in the form of new Trustee Brett Hudson from Dunedin, and a new advisory Trustee, Albert Brantley. Mr Hudson brings previous experience as a Member of Parliament 2014-20, while Mr Brantley, who is a former Chief Executive of Genesis Energy, brings Government and Local Government experience, having been a CouncilMark assessor and also CE of ÅtÄkaro Limited, the Crown-owned company tasked with delivering Christchurch’s anchor projects. Mr Brantley held a similar role with OceanaGold Ltd, which is a Geopark sponsor.

Councillor McRobie said, "I’m looking forward to this role, which I see as crucial to ensuring the Geopark is kept to the forefront with Council communications and the drive to broaden the public’s understanding of the Geopark and its significance to the Waitaki district."

Geopark Manager Gerard Quinn was excited about this fresh direction, saying, "Over the past 12 months much work has been undertaken on the strategic vision for the Waitaki Whitestone Geopark, ensuring the Trust is focused on deliverables that benefit the community, and this will be presented to Council in the next couple of months."