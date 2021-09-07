Vector crews 'ready to respond as strong wind expected across Auckland'

Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 - 17:57

Strong winds are expected for Auckland later today and tomorrow, with gusts up to 100km/h, particularly along the west coast.

Vector crews are ready to respond quickly to any power outages, throughout the night and day, while following strict safety protocols under Covid-19 alert level 4.

Vector’s Head of Field Services, Marko Simunac, said, "Following a lot of rainfall last week, the soil is still saturated and, together with strong wind gusts, this could unfortunately see an increased chance of trees or vegetation debris damaging power lines.

"The most exposed area looks to be along the west coast, where some customers were also affected by bad weather last week. I want to reassure people we have crews ready to respond and have made preparations to be as ready as we can ahead of any impacts this weather might bring.

"We understand that power outages are incredibly frustrating, particularly in lockdown, and so our teams will work as quickly and safely as they can to get the power back up and running if this happens. Depending on conditions, we may need to stand our crews down for safety - please try to be patient if this happens and you are experiencing an outage.

"We encourage everyone, but particularly those along the west coast, to check their devices are charged, and keep a power bank and torch handy just in case. Given we are in lockdown it may also be worth thinking about any preparation you could do now to keep warm, dry and entertained if a power outage were to happen. For your safety, please stay well away from downed lines and call 111 if you see any.

"If you lose power, the fastest way to report it to us is through our Outage Centre on our website."

Vector’s Outage Centre shows current and planned power outages and is accessible at vector.co.nz/outages. People can register their address and sign up for updates via text or email.