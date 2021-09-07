Dunedin City Council decision on NZ Sports Hall of Fame

Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 - 18:12

The Dunedin City Council will continue to provide financial support the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame, and work with any new operator prepared to run the attraction, despite opting out of an Expressions of Interest process.

At a full Council meeting on Friday, Councillors voted unanimously not to participate in the Expressions of Interest process which seeks to determine the museum’s future.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says a previous report has already shown the museum is not sustainable at its current location, with the current level of resourcing.

The NZSHF’s steering group launched the Expressions of Interest process, seeking "a preferred partner" for the future of the museum, and included the DCC on a shortlist of parties invited to take part.

The DCC had until 8 September 2021 to decide whether to participate.

Councillors at Friday’s meeting also decided not to offer the museum an additional $100,000, to further support its operation in the 2021-22 financial year.

The money was not included in this year’s budget and would have come at the expense of the city’s other economic development activities.

Mr Hawkins says Councillors worked through a robust process, with a range of views expressed, before making their decisions.

"Council was not convinced that this was the best short-term investment we could make in economic development, to the extent that we could justify cutting budgets for other projects.

"Ultimately, the votes reflect the concerns of Council in taking on more responsibility for a venue with an uncertain financial future, and the costs associated with putting it on a more successful path," Mr Hawkins says.

"While we have declined to take part in this process, we are still happy to work with any other party prepared to do so.

"In the meantime, the DCC’s financial support - in the form of a Property Arrangement Grant and subsidised rental for its existing home at the Dunedin Railway Station - will continue as the museum works through the next steps in its process."