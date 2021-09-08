Invercargill City Council reopens facilities at Alert Level 2

Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 - 10:38

Masks, contact tracing and social distancing are all part of the new normal as Invercargill City Council facilities re-open in Alert Level 2. Invercargill City Council general manager customer and environment Trudie Hurst said in line with Government recommendations, all visitors to Council facilities and service centres must sign in or scan, wear a mask and remain 2m apart from others. "We are all committed to being able to deliver the new normal to keep our community safe" she said.

The Invercargill Public Library, Splash Palace, parks and the Central Administration building on Esk St all re-opened on Wednesday, September 8.

Visitors to the library are asked to return their books to the slots located outside the building so that they can be sanitised. There is a limit of 50 people in the building at any one time and all clubs and programmes are cancelled for the time being, Ms Hurst said.

Visitors to Splash Palace are asked to wear a mask inside the building. "You don’t have to wear a mask while you’re swimming," she said. Swimming lanes have been created to help with social distancing but the hydroslides, spa, cold plunge pool and sauna will remain closed at Level 2.

Playgrounds are open to the public and The Cheeky Llama at Queens Park will be operating. Visitors are asked to sign in or scan where available and to wear a mask while visiting parks. Public toilets in the parks and reserves will also be open. People are also now free to visit the cemetery and crematorium, she said.

Visitors to the Central Administration Building on Esk St and to the Bluff Service Centre can now pay their rates or dog registrations in person, although contactless payment is preferred if possible.

"Now that we are at Alert Level 2, people need to pay their rates or dog registration by September 21 in order to avoid penalties," she said.

There is also a booking system in place for Planning and Building enquiries, and people are asked to please visit planningandbuilding.icc.govt.nz

The booking system at the Invercargill Transfer Station has been changed to reflect the evolving alert levels. Ms Hurst said booking capacity had been increased to reflect the change in alert levels. People would still have to book until the end of Sunday, 12 September, after which it would be back to business as usual but with Level 2 controls in place.

The SDE Recycling Plant will also reopen at Level 2. People are able to drop their recycling to the Mersey St drop-off but need to observe social distancing, wear their masks and if they need to visit reception there is a one-in-one-out system in place, she said. The Bluff Transfer Station will return to normal operating days and times.

Buses will continue to run as normal.

"Cash is accepted but payment by BeeCard is preferred and masks are to be worn." BusSmart school buses will be in operation from Thursday, September 9. Wearing a mask is optional on school bus services.

The important thing to remember is to wear a mask, scan in and remain 2m apart from others, she said. Hand sanitiser will be available everywhere and people are asked to use it. "I know we’re all eager to get back to our normal lives but we need to remember that the new rules are there to keep us all safe. And be kind!"