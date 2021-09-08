Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 - 11:22

NZ’s severe weather risks next few days in 8 Maps (+2 animations)

We have updated rainfall and snowfall maps for the next few days and the next surge of weather coming in on Sunday/Monday.

RAIN:

SNOW:

GALES / SEVERE GALES:

TODAY'S DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL (Max Temps)

