Changes to Council services under Alert Level 2 - Gisborne District Council

Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 - 13:13

Most Council facilities reopen tomorrow as the region settles in to Covid-19 Alert Level 2.

The pool, library, playgrounds, skate parks and all public toilets will be open again from Thursday. All boat ramps reopen except for Marina Park, which remains closed while the Vogel Street car park is resealed.

Council’s customer service counters are open in Fitzherbert Street with reduced hours. Most Council staff continue to work from home, so anyone who wants to see a staff member other than customer services must make an appointment.

Council’s Te Puia Springs office will stay closed during level 2.

Extra measures will be in place under Alert Level 2 to ensure Council adheres to Government guidelines.

This means masks are mandatory inside all council buildings and buses, with social distancing of two metres. Everyone who uses a Council facility will also be required to scan in with the QR code or fill out a form manually.

There will also continue to be free parking in the CBD under level 2.

The city transfer station is still operating at reduced hours, and the recycling station reopens to the public.

GizzyBus returns to their normally scheduled timetables today, with school buses back from tomorrow when students return to school. Cash will be accepted again, and bus fares will be back to full rate. It is recommended students wear masks on school buses but it is not mandatory.

All mountain bike trails reopen at Whataupoko Reserve, and Queens Drive over Titirangi (Kaiti Hill) is open to vehicles again.

For more information on services and facilities, see Council’s website.