Voting opens soon for DairyNZ board elections - DairyNZ

Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 - 14:07

Dairy farmers can vote soon on who will join DairyNZ’s Board. From September 20, levy paying dairy farmers will have the opportunity to vote for their preferred candidate in this year’s DairyNZ Board of Director election.

The successful candidate will play a key role in helping create a better future for farmers and supporting the governance and leadership of DairyNZ.

Two candidates have been confirmed for the DairyNZ board election. The 2021 Board of Director candidates are:

Stu Muir, Waiuku

Jacqueline Rowarth, Tirau

Electionz.com returning officer Anthony Morton says farmers will have until October 19 to cast their votes for one DairyNZ Board of Directors candidate.

"I encourage all dairy farmers to have their say and vote for the candidate they want to see on DairyNZ’s board," says Mr Morton.

"This year, DairyNZ levy payers will receive their voter pack information electronically via email on September 20. Dairy farmers should look out for this email and learn more about the candidates before they vote."

Any farmer who does not receive their voter pack information via email is encouraged to contact electionz.com on ph0800 666 935.

DairyNZ’s board consists of five farmer-elected directors and three board-appointed directors. Appointments to DairyNZ’s Board of Directors apply for three years, with directors retiring by rotation. This year, director Dr Jacqueline Rowarth is retiring by rotation.

One nomination was received for the Directors’ Remuneration Committee position, which reviews and recommends changes to directors’ payments and other benefits to directors each year. As only one vacancy exists, Johanna Burton of Paeroa has been elected unopposed as a committee member.

The successful candidates for all positions will be announced at DairyNZ’s AGM in Hawera on 20 October 2021.

For more information on the upcoming vote, visit dairynz.co.nz/agm.