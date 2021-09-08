Demolition of Naenae Pool to ramp up with preparatory work underway

Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 - 15:30

Preparatory demolition work has started on Naenae Pool, the first major physical milestone of the rebuild of the facility.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says seeing demolition workers on site marks massive progress for the community and takes us all one step closer to returning a much-loved pool to the community and to the region.

"I’ve been clear from day one of being elected Mayor that we would rebuild Naenae Pool and return this important asset back to the community. Council is delivering on that commitment," Campbell Barry says.

"To finally see work being done preparing the pool for demolition is a big step forward. The pool was the beating heart of Naenae, and it hit the local community hard, particularly businesses, when it closed in 2019."

Preparatory work includes soft stripping of the building, as well as salvaging any recyclable pieces from the pool the residents and community organisations are keen to re-use or refurbish.

"We’ve been inundated with requests from excited residents and organisations who are keen to own a slice of Naenae’s history. We are working with the salvage team to recover as much as we can, and the project team will be in touch in the coming weeks with those who have reached out to us."

"I am excited to continue to see good progress being made, and work forging ahead despite the uncertainty and pressure arising from COVID-19. Our community has told us this is a critical project for them. We have heard that loud and clear, and are getting on with the job," Campbell Barry says.