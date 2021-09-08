Napier Maori wards consultation deadline extended - Napier City Council

Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 - 17:21

Consultation on whether to have Maori wards as part of Napier City Council from the 2025 local body elections have been extended by a week to Friday 17 September.

The Government has made changes to let local councils decide whether or not to have Maori wards in their city or district.

Maori wards allow voters on the Maori roll to elect representatives to councils, in a similar way to Maori seats in Parliament. How many wards a city or district has is decided by a formula in the Local Election Act, based on the ratio of Maori electoral population to the total electoral population. If we go ahead with Maori wards, based on this formula, Napier will have two Maori ward members.

We have received hundreds of submissions so far, but given we have just been through another lockdown, people who may have intended to submit may not have had the time to do so, says Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

"If you’re unsure what Maori wards are about, I encourage you to visit our consultation website where you can find all the background information you need to help you with your submission. You can also view the community hui, which we had to hold online because of Covid restrictions."

It is important to hear from everyone in our community before making a decision, she says.

Maori wards information can be found at sayitnapier.nz

Council is expected to consider the submissions next month. If Council is in favour of Maori wards this will be included in the Representation Review to be held in 2024.