Three Lotto players win $333,333

Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 - 21:30

Three lucky Lotto players from Rotorua, Lower Hutt and Wellington will be celebrating a mid-week windfall after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Village Store Wainuiomata in Lower Hutt and on MyLotto to players from Rotorua and Wellington.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $9 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Wellington will also be celebrating tonight after winning $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

All Lotto counters within the Auckland region continue to remain closed while in Alert Level 4 lockdown. During this time, customers in Auckland will only be able to buy tickets online at MyLotto.

Our live draws are unable to continue while Auckland remains in Level 4 lockdown, so during this time computer generated draws will be held for Lotto, Powerball and Strike under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

The rest of the country is currently at Alert Level 2. Lotto NZ counters outside the Auckland region are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit http://www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above stores should check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.