More than 140,000 already signed up for Maori Language Moment 2021: Have you?u?

More than 140,000 people have already registered to take part in next week’s Maori Language Moment at 12pm on Tuesday 14th September. And organisers are encouraging more New Zealanders to sign up.

"The Maori Language Moment is an opportunity to celebrate our language and remind us all that it is still endangered. We know New Zealanders see te reo as part of our national identity so it’s also a good time for us to gather in spirit even if we can’t gather in person," said Maori Language Commission chief executive, Ngahiwi Apanui.

"Last year more than 1 million of us stopped to celebrate te reo in our first virtual moment. This year we were aiming to go hard and double our numbers: until COVID returned. People have had a lot on their plate so we eased off a bit. We didn’t want to add to the list of things to do. Instead of cancelling billboards: we changed them to simply say two words plus the name of our towns: Kia kaha Tamaki Makaurau. Kia kaha Otautahi. Kia kaha Wairarapa. Kia kaha Whakatu. Kia Kaha Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara."

The commission reports more than 20,000 people registered on the www.reomaori.co.nz site overnight from across Aotearoa and the world. A running total that can be viewed on the home page is keeping track of all participants. Organisations like schools, businesses, community groups, government agencies, hospitals and sports teams have brought in most participants. However thousands of individuals and families have also joined.

"Te reo is still endangered. Looking after it is a long game. Just like looking after each other during this COVID outbreak. It's a marathon, it's not a sprint. It's also intergenerational and something we do for ourselves but also for others," said Maori Language Commissioner Professor Rawinia Higgins.

"Right now New Zealanders are showing the rest of the world what kind of people we are. He aha te mea nui? He tangata, he tangata, he tangata."

"In our hardest times, New Zealanders turn to our first language for comfort and solidarity. For manaakitanga and kotahitanga. When our people were killed in their place of worship: we sent aroha to their families. When our young soldiers were killed thousands of miles from home: we welcomed them home with an unforgettable haka. And when we see those words Kia Kaha on the side of a deserted road we know they are telling us: Don’t give up. Go hard."

"Next Tuesday is an opportunity for New Zealanders to come together and celebrate the past year in which we’ve shown ourselves and the world what kind of people we are."