Ruapehu i.SITE manager elected to visitor information network board

Friday, 10 September, 2021 - 10:09

Ruapehu's i.SITE Manager Kim Treen has been elected to the Board of the Visitor Information Network a subsidiary of Tourism New Zealand that administers and promotes the i.SITE network nationally.

Mayor Don Cameron said that Council wanted to congratulate Kim on her election to the Visitor Information Network Board for a three-year term.

"Kim’s election by her peers recognises her leadership in championing and promoting the role i.SITE's can play in adding value to local economies and progressive thinking on their future," he said.

"In Ruapehu she has overseen the i.SITEs making an increasingly important contribution toward the support of Ruapehu tourism operators and our wider economy.

This has included partnering with the Department of Conservation and NZ Army Museum to deliver i.SITE services in innovative ways, securing the 2017 national i.SITE conference, increasing operator and i.SITE revenue growth, and pivoting i.SITE resources in support of COVID19 recovery efforts amongst other things.

Her election is a further example of the national leadership role shown by Council's tourism entities following on from the work of Visit Ruapehu in leading regional tourism development.

Kim’s 'seat at the table' on the Visitor Information Network Board will undoubtedly be of benefit to Ruapehu tourism development and our operators.

With the COVID19 pressures on the tourism sector and the changes these are bringing her involvement at such a strategic level will be invaluable."

Kim said that she feels very proud to have been nominated and voted onto the Board by her peers and to represent the Ruapehu District.