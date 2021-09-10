Grey District Council secures funding for National Land Transport Programme

Friday, 10 September, 2021 - 11:55

The Grey District Council is pleased to announce that Waka Kotahi (New Zealand Transport Agency) has approved the Land Transport and Roading Funding for the 2021-2024 period.

The agency has approved the Council’s strategic programme business case for the continuous improvement programme for the local land transport system. The programme will see a spend of $18.4M injected into various transport and roading projects around the district between 2021 and 2024. This is an increase of 11% from the previous three-year 2018-2021 NLTP programme.

Dinesh Budhathoki, Transport Engineering Team Leader, said: "This is great news for us; it allows Council to progress ahead and continue to serve the community by focusing on a range of activities to maintain, renew, operate and improve the land transport system. This means Council’s strategic priority will focus on road safety, better travel options, improving freight connections, maintaining critical road connections and improving preparedness for extreme weather events and climate change."

"We are pleased that the funding allocated from Waka Kotahi was 85.5% of the requested amount for our district. This allows Council to fulfil and deliver on the level of service proposed as part of its Long Term Plan."

Waka Kotahi has also approved several low-cost, low-risk improvement projects, such as significant improvements on the highway from Stillwater to Jacksons, Greymouth’s Town Centre improvements, road safety-related improvements in the district as well as resilience improvements and surface treatments on our bridges. This investment comes to a total of $2.67M which is included in the overall $18.4M funding.

The West Coast Road Safety promotion is another approved item conducted in collaboration with our neighbouring Councils on the West Coast. Currently, Grey District Council, Westland District Council and Buller District Council, in partnership with Waka Kotahi, contracts the 0.5FTE Road Safety coordinator role. This role is responsible for the overall road safety programme in Grey District. The coordinator assists with work in relation to infrastructure improvements, speed management, vehicle safety, work-related road safety and road user choices via engineering, education and enforcement methods. The West Coast Road Safety Coordinating Committee’s vision is "A region where no one is killed or seriously injured in road crashes". Each West Coast Council invests $92,000 on this, equalling $276,000 over the three year period of 2021-2024.

The Grey District Council’s local roading network enjoys a Waka Kotahi Financial Assistance Rate of 63% for the 2021-24 NLTP investment, which means that for every dollar spent on the roads in the Grey District, Waka Kotahi contributes 63c while Council contributes 37c.

