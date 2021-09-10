Orion advises some customers may be without power overnight

Friday, 10 September, 2021 - 15:27

Severe winds cause power outages

2:10pm UPDATE: Some customers may be without power overnight

Orion has restored power to more than 1,300 customers and advises that extent of repairs remaining means some people may be without power overnight.

Orion GM Infrastructure, Steve Macdonald, said Orion had more than 40 crew members out in the region repairing the damage to its network which was extensive.

"Trees falling on our lines and flying vegetation have damaged the network, and brought lines down in a number of places.

"We’ve managed to get 1,300 people back on so far, but we have around 18 incidents of damage to our network still to be repaired, along with a number of smaller, single customer faults.

"We will be working to nightfall to get the power back on for as many as possible today, but around 800 customers without power at present should prepare for the possibility of being without power overnight.

"We apologise to those customers affected and will get extra crews out at first light tomorrow morning to get their power back on for them as soon we can.

"We are aware of a number of lines on the ground so please treat all lines as live and keep well clear of them."

For the latest information on Orion power outages, and check if your service may not be restored until tomorrow, visit Power outages, or call Orion’s 24/7 Customer Support team on 0800 363 9898.