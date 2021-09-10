Sudden Removal of Thorndon Quay Parking cripples Wellington Businesses

Friday, 10 September, 2021 - 16:45

Kicking local businesses while they’re down, Wellington City Council is removing angled car parks on Thorndon Quay despite concerns the move is not actually legally valid.

The Thorndon Quay Collective was formed to represent the local community as Council and Let’s Get Wellington Moving, forged ahead with cycleway plans despite little to no engagement with affected local community and business organisations.

"We’re infuriated that they would initiate this work before the legality of it can be determined by a Court," said spokesman for the Collective, Paul Robinson.

Straight out of lockdown, business owners returned to find Council notices in doorways notifying work to remove car parks along Thorndon Quay would begin this Sunday.

Further notices received just today advise there can be no parking on the road for two weeks while contractors paint the car park spaces out

"This aggressive move will eliminate 47% of the parking available for our community and customers and removes parking for all customers for two weeks, crippling business."

Thorndon Quay and Hutt Road businesses, like everyone, have been locked down for three weeks and are now under significant financial pressure with COVID-related challenges,.

"To ‘orange cone’ the road when businesses are already struggling to operate with restrictions, is not just disrespectful - it is totally counter-productive," said Paul Robinson.

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce is equally shocked at the timing.

"Works are proceeding without the full engagement process having been completed. The City Council is essentially steamrolling the business community without regard for their concerns.

"The Council need to remember these are small, locally-owned businesses. They've seen rising costs and rates, supply chain issues, lower customer numbers. The very last thing they need is a construction zone right outside their doors for two weeks."

Thorndon Quay Collective is working with Retail NZ and Wellington Chamber of Commerce (collectively known as Progress Wellington) to ensure that the voices of the local businesses and community organisations are adequately heard by Council and its affiliates.

Retail New Zealand CE Greg Harford says, "this is another example of a LGWM project that has bypassed business concerns, acted in bad faith and simply progressed a project without joining the dots of economic impact on retailers"

The Thorndon Quay Collective has been working to ascertain whether removing angled parking was legally valid at all, given serious irregularities in the Council’s process.

An Official Information Act (OIA) request, to support a legal challenge was delayed by the Council and the Collective agreed in good faith to an extension, not realising the Council had moved to expedite the works thus subverting a legal challenge.

"So, following an appalling lack of engagement and broken promises, the Council is now rushing this work through before we even get a chance to mount a legal challenge."

Paul Robinson says that in the building he works in, Council rates are due to increase over the next 3 years from $200k to $270k per year, while insurance premiums are increasing by 10% per year. GWRC has taken 50 of the local business cars parks for use as a bus layover. Wellington City Council will remove a further 141 customer car parks on Thorndon Quay.

" Individually, these things have their own rationale but at some point, someone must join the dots up. If all these things come to pass, how do the community organisations like childcare, dance studios, and training facilities continue to operate?", says Paul Robinson.

"If they can’t operate here, then where do they operate? If this precinct’s small businesses can’t provide access to their customers, and can’t afford the rent, do they have to move away from the city? In short, what is the cumulative impact of these changes on our business and community network?"

Paul Robinson says, "these questions are not being asked by Wellington City Councillors. They must be asked, because these community organisations and small businesses are Wellington’s neural network - they are the fabric that this City sits on."