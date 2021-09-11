Hawkes Bay Lotto player wins $1 million

Saturday, 11 September, 2021 - 21:30

One lucky Lotto player from Hawkes Bay will be having a weekend to remember after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Hawkes Bay.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four was not struck tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.

All Lotto counters within the Auckland region continue to remain closed while in Alert Level 4 lockdown. During this time, customers in Auckland will only be able to buy tickets online at MyLotto.

The rest of the country is currently at Alert Level 2. Lotto NZ counters outside the Auckland region are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.

Our live draws are unable to continue while Auckland remains in Level 4 lockdown, so during this time computer generated draws will be held for Lotto, Powerball and Strike under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit http://www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19

Anyone from the above location who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.