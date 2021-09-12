Wall collapses at Mangatainoka Cemetery

Sunday, 12 September, 2021 - 14:39

"Regrettably, on late Friday afternoon during the extreme high winds in the Tararua District, section A and B of the columbarium wall collapsed at the Mangatainoka Cemetery," Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis said. A columbarium wall is a structure (a brick wall in this case) for the respectful, and usually public, internment of funeral urns containing ashes.

"Council staff, a local kaumatua and funeral director were on site shortly after we received notification of the incident.

"In very windy conditions the site was blessed and the team retrieved all 104 niches, (the concrete blocks that contain the interred ashes and plaque) photographing and recording all. All niches were transported and stored securely in the Pahiatua Town Hall. One niche sustained significant damage and a further eight have been partially damaged. All others are undamaged.

"Council staff worked over the weekend cross checking interment records. Staff will be contacting next of kin on Monday morning as soon as contact details are confirmed.

"We understand and deeply regret the distress this may cause many in the community with loved ones interred and remembered at Mangatainoka Cemetery," Tracey Collis said. "We encourage anyone concerned about their loved one to contact us - either Chris Chapman Council Group Manager on 027 252 0476 or myself on 027 630 4057.

"The undamaged sections of the columbarium wall have been checked for safety and deemed safe. I have been impressed with the deep respect shown by all the volunteers and council team who have been assisting."