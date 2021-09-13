Making Maori Language Week count at NCC

Monday, 13 September, 2021 - 10:16

Napier City Council staff are embracing Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori (MÄori Language Week) and in-house reo champions are encouraging others to make it part of their everyday lives, rather than just one week of the year.

Te Wiki O Te Reo MÄori runs from today until Sunday 19 September. NCC is also supporting tomorrow’s MÄori Language Moment, at 12 noon, which thousands throughout Aotearoa and globally are taking part in. NCC staff are also participating in the month long Mahuru MÄori reo challenge, open to all, from beginners to experienced speakers.

The most visible sign of support by all Hawke’s Bay councils are the flags featuring kiwaha, or key MÄori phrases such as me mahi tahi (work together) and kia kaha (be strong).

This year there are more than 80 in Napier alone, spread between Prebensen Drive, Marine Parade, Kennedy Road, Gloucester Street and the Pandora indusrial area.

The 2021 Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori project has been led by Te Waka RangapÅ«, NCC’s MÄori Partnerships Directorate, and a project team including staff from across Council.

Internal NCC initiatives include: shared daily karakia in person or online at the start of the work day, an initiative which has been running since 1 July, short videos of our champions speaking in te reo MÄori, quizzes and fun recordings of the A ha ka ma na MÄori vowel song.

"I’ve been on a te reo MÄori journey myself this year and have found it challenging but also extremely rewarding. I wholeheartedly support any efforts to inspire and encourage staff to embrace this beautiful language," says Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

Economic Development Manager Bill Roberts began his reo learning journey at Te WÄnanga o Aotearoa a few years after arriving from London, initially wanting to understand the meanings behind place names and know more about the land he had chosen for his home.

"As I progressed I began to gain a real appreciation for how much more there was to learn. I really look forward to Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori as it really helps embed my learning - it’s a great opportunity to practice. Furthermore, it helps to normalise te reo so it is used increasingly throughout the whole year."

Earlier this year the Hawke’s Bay councils’ MÄori specialist teams also collaborated on another project,Te Kupenga app, to enable staff to have quick access to mihi, karakia and waiata. The app also holds a range of information including marae protocol, pronunciation guides, maps relevant to this rohe (area), and the Treaty of Waitangi.

To find out more about tomorrow’s MÄori Language Moment, go to www.reomaori.nz or to become involved in the month long reo challenge, go to www.mahurumaori.com