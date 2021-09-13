Game Animal Council 'thanks Lou Sanson'

Monday, 13 September, 2021 - 11:20

The Game Animal Council (GAC) is extending its thanks to outgoing Director-General of Conservation Lou Sanson for his dedication to conservation and recreation in New Zealand.

"As a lover of nature and keen outdoorsman Lou has lived and breathed conservation his whole life," says GAC Chair Grant Dodson. "The success of his leadership, particularly in promoting community conservation and outdoor recreation, is best illustrated by the increased engagement of Kiwis with our conservation estate."

"I particularly wish to thank Lou for the support he has given to the Game Animal Council over the years."

"Despite its detractors, Lou has supported the GAC to carry out its statutory mandate. Hunters and hunting are a big part of the fabric of New Zealand and have a key role in not only protecting but facilitating people’s enjoyment of our magnificent backcountry. As a keen deerstalker himself Lou always understood that, and I hope he now gets more time to get out there and enjoy his hunting."

"The Council wishes Lou all the best for the future and looks forward to working with incoming Director-General Penny Nelson to further build on the constructive relationship the GAC has with the Department of Conservation," says Dodson. "The future of hunting and its contribution to conservation in New Zealand is exciting and we are committed to working with DOC on developing sustainable game animal management solutions that will provide great hunting and enduring conservation outcomes for a long time to come."

The NZ Game Animal Council is a statutory organisation responsible for the sustainable management of game animals and hunting for recreation, commerce and conservation.