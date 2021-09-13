Monday, 13 September, 2021 - 13:14

A rapid ‘MÄori Battalion-type’ response to kai insecurity in Auckland has proven its immediate value during lockdown by keeping 25 tonne of food flowing fast to whÄnau in need.

Since being officially stood up last week, the MÄori Food Network operated by Taumata KÅrero expedited over 130 pallets of kai to MÄori service providers that serve a catchment of 200,000 whÄnau from Te Hana to Port Waikato. "The MÄori Food Network is going to be here forever - it is going to continue on because there is a need for a system like this to serve our people across TÄmaki Makaurau - whether we are in lockdown or out of lockdown, in wartime or peacetime," said Huri Dennis of Taumata KÅrero.

Handling pallets of bulk dry goods, food vouchers and bespoke orders that range from 900kg of pork bones from Scott’s Fisheries to 14,000 readymade meals from Moana Meals, has become everyday activities for the logistics hub at NgÄ Whare Waatea Marae operated by the Manukau Urban MÄori Authority. Additional to a bulk delivery to those Taumata KÅrero members able to manage volume, a further 750 kai boxes were packed by the Marae team in 4 hours and delivered to Taumata KÅrero members on Friday to ensure the kai went immediately to whÄnau same-day.

Cartage company, Tutill Carriers, has been instrumental in supporting the deployment of the massive orders delivering the goods across the motu to Taumata KÅrero members.

Significant koha in cash and product from the private sector has further boosted the original seed funding from the MSD to support the start-up MÄori initiative to meet demand. The Milford Foundation, the philanthropic arm of $14B fund manager Milford Asset Management has given $40,000 to support people "struggling to keep up with soaring demand for food and household essentials".

"Tino mihi to the Milford Foundation for their support to the MÄori Food Network. Look the money is going keep food in the mouths of those that need across TÄmaki. Our reach of Taumata KÅrero is from Te Hana to Port Waikato - 13 providers are connected to our Kaupapa. The money is going to help with vouchers, with food and bulk buying so we can keep going," Huri Dennis said.

An anonymous donor made a koha of 10,000 masks which have arrived ahead of schools reopening when Tamaki alert levels de-escalate.

"Our Taumata KÅrero members are now reporting PPE gear poverty out in the community, power and rent challenges for whÄnau and the known need to focus on the working poor who continue to be challenged and worried about whether or not they have a job and or if their business and employment is still there," Huri Dennis said.

"These are all real long tail COVID issues and potentially harmful to whÄnau living and working in TÄmaki Makaurau and the rest of the country.".