Monday, 13 September, 2021 - 13:14

A rapid ‘Māori Battalion-type’ response to kai insecurity in Auckland has proven its immediate value during lockdown by keeping 25 tonne of food flowing fast to whānau in need.

Since being officially stood up last week, the Māori Food Network operated by Taumata Kōrero expedited over 130 pallets of kai to Māori service providers that serve a catchment of 200,000 whānau from Te Hana to Port Waikato. "The Māori Food Network is going to be here forever - it is going to continue on because there is a need for a system like this to serve our people across Tāmaki Makaurau - whether we are in lockdown or out of lockdown, in wartime or peacetime," said Huri Dennis of Taumata Kōrero.

Handling pallets of bulk dry goods, food vouchers and bespoke orders that range from 900kg of pork bones from Scott’s Fisheries to 14,000 readymade meals from Moana Meals, has become everyday activities for the logistics hub at Ngā Whare Waatea Marae operated by the Manukau Urban Māori Authority. Additional to a bulk delivery to those Taumata Kōrero members able to manage volume, a further 750 kai boxes were packed by the Marae team in 4 hours and delivered to Taumata Kōrero members on Friday to ensure the kai went immediately to whānau same-day.

Cartage company, Tutill Carriers, has been instrumental in supporting the deployment of the massive orders delivering the goods across the motu to Taumata Kōrero members.

Significant koha in cash and product from the private sector has further boosted the original seed funding from the MSD to support the start-up Māori initiative to meet demand. The Milford Foundation, the philanthropic arm of $14B fund manager Milford Asset Management has given $40,000 to support people "struggling to keep up with soaring demand for food and household essentials".

"Tino mihi to the Milford Foundation for their support to the Māori Food Network. Look the money is going keep food in the mouths of those that need across Tāmaki. Our reach of Taumata Kōrero is from Te Hana to Port Waikato - 13 providers are connected to our Kaupapa. The money is going to help with vouchers, with food and bulk buying so we can keep going," Huri Dennis said.

An anonymous donor made a koha of 10,000 masks which have arrived ahead of schools reopening when Tamaki alert levels de-escalate.

"Our Taumata Kōrero members are now reporting PPE gear poverty out in the community, power and rent challenges for whānau and the known need to focus on the working poor who continue to be challenged and worried about whether or not they have a job and or if their business and employment is still there," Huri Dennis said.

"These are all real long tail COVID issues and potentially harmful to whānau living and working in Tāmaki Makaurau and the rest of the country.".